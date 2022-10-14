Lido DAO Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00006763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $889.84 million and $40.75 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,367,281 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

