LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
LINKBANCORP Trading Down 0.3 %
LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20.
About LINKBANCORP
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LINKBANCORP (LNKB)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.