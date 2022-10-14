LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 0.3 %

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

