Liquity Market Capitalization Hits $60.61 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $60.61 million and $582,991.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,238,036 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

