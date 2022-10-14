Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

