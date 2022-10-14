Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,418 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

