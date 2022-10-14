Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and $1.78 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

