Loews (NYSE:L) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:L opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Loews has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

