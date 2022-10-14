LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $107.56 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $107.56 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

