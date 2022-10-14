Loopring (LRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.80 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $339.85 million and $27.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

