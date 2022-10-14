Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.12

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 12.12 and last traded at 12.27, with a volume of 578025 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 29.88.

Lucid Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1,037.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

