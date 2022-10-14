Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 98.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 205,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 188.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

