Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 98.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 205,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 188.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
