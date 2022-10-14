LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 335,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

LYB stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.