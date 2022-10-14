Macquarie Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Outperform

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

