Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.09. 11,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.