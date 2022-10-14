MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

MAG Silver Stock Down 5.4 %

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,482. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86.

Insider Activity

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,957,346.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

