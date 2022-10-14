MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.87

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.87 and traded as high as C$17.90. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 123,370 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.