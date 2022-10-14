MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $79.18 million and approximately $918,981.00 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.13 or 0.27562966 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010768 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

