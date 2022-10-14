Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.