Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

