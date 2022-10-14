Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $126.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.23.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

