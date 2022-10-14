Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $94,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

