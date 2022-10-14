Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $4,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $295.10. 25,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,588. The stock has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.05 and a 200-day moving average of $335.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

