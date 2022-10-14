Maxim Group Boosts scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target to $13.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.23. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,300.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

