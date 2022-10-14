McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 17,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 524,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

