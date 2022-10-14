McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,272,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $14,745,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,005. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

