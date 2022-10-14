McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $216,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 135,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,047. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

