McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,387.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.59. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

