McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 140 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

