McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 303 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

