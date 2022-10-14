McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 97 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. 117,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

