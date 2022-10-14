Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,436. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

