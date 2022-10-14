Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Given New €80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MBGYY stock traded up 0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting 13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,732. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of 12.42 and a 52 week high of 26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

