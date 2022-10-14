Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,100. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 228.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

