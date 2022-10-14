Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

