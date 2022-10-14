Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

