Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,629 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

WMT opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

