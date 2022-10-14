Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 1.74% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,710,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JEPQ opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.