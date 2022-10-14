Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

