Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.70. 59,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

