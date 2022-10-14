Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,557 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 809,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,989,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

