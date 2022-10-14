Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996,592. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

