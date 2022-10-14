Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

