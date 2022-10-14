Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767,356. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

