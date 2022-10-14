Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

