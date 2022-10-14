MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 13% lower against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $93.76 million and $107,853.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.63 or 0.27723478 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010828 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

