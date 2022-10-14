Metis (MTS) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $336,147.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.47 or 0.27544031 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010756 BTC.

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

