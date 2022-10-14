MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

