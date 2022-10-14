Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.82.

MCHP stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

