Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 252,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

