Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 9,660 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 581,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

